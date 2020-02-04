Junior Godbey, of Waynesville, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Ohio Living Quaker Heights. He was 90 years of age.
Born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Lincoln County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Virgil M. and Sylvia Pittman Godbey. Junior was a truck driver, farmer, and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was very musically talented and loved playing his guitar. Junior was a Mason, Shriner, and a member of the NRA.
Survivors include one son, Virgil Timothy (Lori) Godbey of Lebanon, Ohio; three daughters, Gloria June (Butch) Richardson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Evelyn Elaine Newell of Amelia, Ohio, and Dallas Ada McNay of Bethel, Ohio; one son-in-law, James Fair; two sisters, Maurine Means and Fonneal Means; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian Ruth Satterfield Godbey, who passed away on Aug. 29, 2003; one daughter, Barbara Ann Fair; and three brothers, Virtreas Godbey, Verlis Godbey, and Franklin Godbey.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Rich Hill Christian Church with Brother Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Rich Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m.
Junior's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 5, 2020