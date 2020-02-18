Junior Ray Harris

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Junior Ray Harris, 78, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lee; son, Stevie (Pam) Harris; sisters, Mazie Weddle, Carolene Harris, Cathy Sparks, Anna Bradshaw, Mae Gillock, Tabitha Aggire; brothers, Leo Harris, Jerrill Harris, Dayton Harris, Dale Harris, Winfred Harris; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Feb.16 at McKinney-Brown Funeral. Burial was in Mason Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 19, 2020
