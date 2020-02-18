Junior Ray Harris, 78, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lee; son, Stevie (Pam) Harris; sisters, Mazie Weddle, Carolene Harris, Cathy Sparks, Anna Bradshaw, Mae Gillock, Tabitha Aggire; brothers, Leo Harris, Jerrill Harris, Dayton Harris, Dale Harris, Winfred Harris; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Feb.16 at McKinney-Brown Funeral. Burial was in Mason Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 19, 2020