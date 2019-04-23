Karen King, 62, of Liberty, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Casey County Hospital. Born
She is survived by her significant other, Steve Statham; sons, Adam James Lentz, Quincy (Judy) Lentz; sister, Margaret (Doug) Wilhelm; brothers, Arthur (Dee) Sturgill, Clark (Colleen) Sturgill, Steve (Rosetta) Sturgill; daughter-in-law, Amanda Willoughby; the father of her children, Gary Lentz; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one step great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Judd officiating. Burial will follow in Durham Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 24, 2019