Karen Kinnaird, 71, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Born on Dec. 30, 1947, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Willie "Bill" Cecil and Sylvia June Grider Cravens. Karen was a social worker through the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, where she was also a former choir member. Karen loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Kinnaird, whom she wed on Aug. 3, 1968; a son, Kevin Kinnaird of Liberty; a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Pierce of Liberty; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by two brothers, James Lowell Cravens and Daniel J. Cravens.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Clark Durham officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Shawn Pierce, Chad Taylor, John Riggins, Byron Cravens, Cecil Sparks and Phillip Kinnaird.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 22, 2019