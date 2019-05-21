Karen Kinnaird

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Karen Kinnaird, 71, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.
Born on Dec. 30, 1947, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Willie "Bill" Cecil and Sylvia June Grider Cravens. Karen was a social worker through the Commonwealth of Kentucky. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, where she was also a former choir member. Karen loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Kinnaird, whom she wed on Aug. 3, 1968; a son, Kevin Kinnaird of Liberty; a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Pierce of Liberty; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by two brothers, James Lowell Cravens and Daniel J. Cravens.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Clark Durham officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Shawn Pierce, Chad Taylor, John Riggins, Byron Cravens, Cecil Sparks and Phillip Kinnaird.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 22, 2019
