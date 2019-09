Kathleen Fay Floyd, 86, of Bethelridge, KY, passed away on Friday Aug. 30, 2019, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.She was born in Mt. Olive, KY on April 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Homer Shirley Mullins and Ruby Inez Durham Mullins.Kathleen was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olive Christian Church.She is survived by her spouse Lynn V. Floyd; three sons, Donnie (Linda Faye) Floyd, of Waynesburg, Sherman (Linda Gail) Floyd, of Liberty, William "Billy" Floyd, of Prestonsburg; five daughters, Linda Sue (Ronnie) Buchanan, of Liberty, Peggy (Stanley) Rainwater, of Bethelridge; Paula Wooton, of Bethelridge, Anita Emerson, of Liberty, and Crystal Floyd, of Bethelridge; brother, Sherill Mullins, of Waynesburg; two sisters, Janet Taylor, of Wilmore, and Carol Dick, of Science Hil; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death besides her parents was one son, Tommy Floyd; one grandchild; one sister, Faustine Wilson; and two brothers, Robert Mullins and Jerry Mullins.Visitation was held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in the Salyers Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com