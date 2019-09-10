Kathleen Fay Floyd, 86, of Bethelridge, KY, passed away on Friday Aug. 30, 2019, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born in Mt. Olive, KY on April 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Homer Shirley Mullins and Ruby Inez Durham Mullins.
Kathleen was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olive Christian Church.
She is survived by her spouse Lynn V. Floyd; three sons, Donnie (Linda Faye) Floyd, of Waynesburg, Sherman (Linda Gail) Floyd, of Liberty, William "Billy" Floyd, of Prestonsburg; five daughters, Linda Sue (Ronnie) Buchanan, of Liberty, Peggy (Stanley) Rainwater, of Bethelridge; Paula Wooton, of Bethelridge, Anita Emerson, of Liberty, and Crystal Floyd, of Bethelridge; brother, Sherill Mullins, of Waynesburg; two sisters, Janet Taylor, of Wilmore, and Carol Dick, of Science Hil; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was one son, Tommy Floyd; one grandchild; one sister, Faustine Wilson; and two brothers, Robert Mullins and Jerry Mullins.
Visitation was held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in the Salyers Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019