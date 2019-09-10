Kathy A. Crew, 46, of Liberty, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She is survived by father, Arvin Crew; her significant other, Carl Thomas; sons, Joshua (Krystal) Johnson, Terrell Johnson, III; brother, Greg Crew; and two grandchildren
The funeral service was held Sept. 5, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019