Kathy A. Crew

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathy A. Crew, 46, of Liberty, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She is survived by father, Arvin Crew; her significant other, Carl Thomas; sons, Joshua (Krystal) Johnson, Terrell Johnson, III; brother, Greg Crew; and two grandchildren
The funeral service was held Sept. 5, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.