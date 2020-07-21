Kathy "Kat" Ellen Goode, of Clementsville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington. She was 57.
Born July 20, 1962, in Campbellsville, KY, she was a daughter of the late James Covious "Cobe" Goode and Evelyn Edith Wethington Goode. Kathy was a 1980 Casey County High School Graduate and received her Bachelor's Degree in Communications and Spanish from Spalding University in 1984. In 2014, she obtained her Master's Degree in Library Information Science from Florida State University.
Kathy worked in television, newspaper, video productions, and radio for over 25 years – having worked at WHAS, WGRB, WRKA, the Courier-Journal, and Cox Communications. While working in New Orleans, she received a cable ACE award for the Louisiana Jukebox musical variety show. Kathy also owned and operated a video production business, Goode Media Services. Most recently, she served as the Assistant Director at the Casey County Public Library.
Kathy was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, where she formerly played the organ and taught children's church. She was also an executive producer of the long running Clementsville Variety Show.
Kathy was known for her infectious smile, sense of humor, and her never-ending optimism. She loved her family, her community, and helping others. She was an avid traveler and loved new experiences.
Survivors include her adopted daughter, Alora Eve Clements; brothers, Jim (Brenda) Goode of Campbellsville and David (Jennifer) Goode of Russell Springs; sisters, Sue Goode, Betty Wethington, Eileen Summers, and Patty (John) Clements, all of Clementsville; godchildren, Darren Summers, Angela Clements, Jordan Goode, Miranda Summers, and Hailey Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members also survive.
She was preceded in death by her adored nephew, Zach Summers and her brother-in-law, Ronnie Summers.
There will be no in-person viewing or visitation. Funeral Mass and eulogy was held at 11 a.m. on her birthday, Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial immediately followed Mass.
Per Kathy's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested for the Casey County Public Library, 238 Middleburg St., Liberty, KY 42359 or to the Zach Summers Memorial Fund, per Casey County Bank, Attn: Katie York, PO Box 10, Liberty, KY 42539.
