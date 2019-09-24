Kay Wethington Edwards, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was 66 years of age.
Born on March 11, 1953, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, Kay was a daughter of the late Frank and Odelia Wethington. She was a member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church a retired custodian for McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with many years of dedicated service. Kay loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked to quilt and work in her flower garden. Kay was a people person and was loved by everyone.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Chester Edwards, of Liberty, whom she wed on April 24, 1976; one son, Chris (Dawn) Edwards, of Louisville; two daughters, Jessica Edwards and Allison (Denny) Roberts, both of Louisville; three grandchildren, Jackson Roberts, Caroline Roberts, and Elizabeth Miller; two brothers, Frank (Sandy) Wethington, Jr. and Rick Wethington, both of Louisville; three sisters, Sister Marietta Wethington, of Owensboro, Linda Pennington, of Charleston, SC., and Wilma (Paul) Goebel of Louisville; and one brother-in-law, Jim Pennington, of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Wethington; one sister, Geraldine Pennington.
A funeral mass was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed in Saint Bernard Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with prayer services at 7 p.m.
Kay's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019