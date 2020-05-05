Kenneth Adams, 92, of Lincoln, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Kenneth was born on July 29, 1927 in Liberty, Kentucky. He married Faye Brest on July 13, 1973 in Liberty. She survives him.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, his children, Larry Adams, Shirley Pesnell and Judy (Will) St. Croix, step-sons, Darin (Cathy) Green and Brian (Beth) Green. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bunny and Louise and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Willis and five siblings.
Kenneth retired from the Bottle Factory in Lincoln after 25 years.
Private family graveside services were held at Lucas Chapel Cemetery in rural Lincoln, IL. Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association. Services were entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Casey County News on May 6, 2020