Kermit Eugene "Gene" Johnson
Kermit Eugene "Gene" Johnson, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab. He was 93.
Born on April 24, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Abner and Louetter Allen Johnson. Gene was a farmer. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Separate Baptist Church. Gene was the co-owner of Johnson's Grocery for thirty-seven years. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time at Burton's Service Station. He also loved playing croquet and was the State Croquet Champion in 1973.
He is survived by a daughter, Rosa (Jim) Merritt, of Campbellsville; a daughter-in-law, Carla Johnson of Liberty; a son-in-law, Jack Atwood; and eight grandchildren, Mark (Carrie) Atwood, Marty (Sue) Atwood, Matt (Leah) Atwood, Brad (Abbie) Johnson, Brian (Lauren) Johnson, Melissa (John) Shugars, Mandy (Steven) Wilson, and Misty (Anthony) Benedict. Other survivors include twelve great-grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Dean, Abby Atwood, Brittany Martin, Anna Beth Johnson, Landon Atwood, Clay Johnson, Riley Benedict, Wade Atwood, Dalton Atwood, Luke Atwood, Jackson Atwood, and Walker Johnson; one great-great-grandchild, Kash Dean; a brother, Amos (Jean) Johnson, of Elkhorn; three sisters, Louise Marcum, of Jonesville, KY, Dorothy (Kenneth) Rodgers, of Liberty, and Elva (Junior) McFarland, of Liberty; and two sisters-in-law, Kathy Johnson, of Texas, and Kelly Johnson, of Cadiz, KY.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Helen Derringer Johnson, who passed away on March 23, 2004; a daughter, Norma Jean Atwood; two sons, Freddie Johnson and Gary Johnson; two sisters, Vergie Hatfield and Retha McGuire; four brothers, Manuel Johnson, Shellie Johnson, Russell Johnson, and Ricky Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Shugars and Carson Johnson.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Casey Davis officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to: Pediatric Advanced Care Team, Kentucky Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
Arrangements for Mr. Gene Johnson were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
