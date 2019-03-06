Kevin Floyd, 64, of Kings Mountain, died on Thursday Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Don) Faulkner; sister, Nancy (Ted) Carman; brother: Ronald (Ora) Floyd; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 5 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 6, 2019