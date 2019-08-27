Killis Emerson, 88, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Russell (Peggi) Emerson; daughters, Wanda (Bill) Whited, Kathie (Donnie) Poff; brothers, Archie (Linda) Emerson, Jesse (Teresa) Emerson; sister, Sally; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Troy Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 28, 2019