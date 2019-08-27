Killis Emerson

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Burial
Following Services
South Fork Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Killis Emerson, 88, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his son, Russell (Peggi) Emerson; daughters, Wanda (Bill) Whited, Kathie (Donnie) Poff; brothers, Archie (Linda) Emerson, Jesse (Teresa) Emerson; sister, Sally; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Troy Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.