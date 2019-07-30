Kimberly Marie Walls, 37, of Eubank, passed away suddenly as the result of an automobile accident on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was born in Somerset on Feb. 22, 1982, a daughter of Ronnie Walls, of Stanford, and Paula Faye (Bryant) Weddle, of Liberty. She was a Christian.
She is survived by her parents; a step-father, Bob Weddle, of Liberty; a grandmother, Dorothy Foley, of Waynesburg; a paternal step-grandmother, Hazel Weddle; a step-sister, Bethany (Logan) Johnson, of Stanford; two step brothers, Luke (Anne) Weddle, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Nick Weddle, of Liberty.
Burial was in Salyers Cemetery.
Morris and Hislope Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019