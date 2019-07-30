Kimberly Marie Walls

Guest Book
  • - David Luttrell
  • "Love to Paula, Dorthy, and Shirley today."
    - Karen Reynolds
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Beverly New
  • "Faye, my prayers are with you and your family. Praying for..."
    - Kathryn Bastin
  • "Sending prayers .love & light"
    - Keith & Kelly Bell Bell
Service Information
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY
42553
(606)-423-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
Obituary
Kimberly Marie Walls, 37, of Eubank, passed away suddenly as the result of an automobile accident on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was born in Somerset on Feb. 22, 1982, a daughter of Ronnie Walls, of Stanford, and Paula Faye (Bryant) Weddle, of Liberty. She was a Christian.
She is survived by her parents; a step-father, Bob Weddle, of Liberty; a grandmother, Dorothy Foley, of Waynesburg; a paternal step-grandmother, Hazel Weddle; a step-sister, Bethany (Logan) Johnson, of Stanford; two step brothers, Luke (Anne) Weddle, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Nick Weddle, of Liberty.
Burial was in Salyers Cemetery.
Morris and Hislope Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019
