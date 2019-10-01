Larry Ben Wesley, 75, of Bethelridge, Kentucky passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jasper Wesley, of Bethelridge, Kentucky, his children, Benita Machell Wesley Pittman, of Bethelridge, Kentucky, Carrie Ann Wesley (and Troy) Grinstead, of North Carolina, Corey (and Amanda) Pittman, of Burnside, Kentucky, sister, Patsy Lou (Wesley) Clements, of Liberty, Kentucky, Terry Lee (and Suzanne) Wesley, of Liberty, Kentucky, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Morris-Hislope Funeral Home in Science Hill, Kentucky with Bro. Lester Randolph and Bro. Cecil Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley Oak Cemetery in Argyle, (Casey County) Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Morris-Hislope. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 2, 2019