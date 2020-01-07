Lavonda Whited, 74, of Liberty, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Whited; daughter, Sedita Von Whited; brother-in-law, Roger Shirel Whited; and special friends, Bill Hair, Deva Hair, and Misty Hair Wilson.
The funeral service was held Jan. 4, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Whited Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020