Lawrence Wayne "Larry" Howard

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Hill Top Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lawrence "Larry" Wayne Howard, 59, of Columbus, Indiana, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Willow Crossing Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Stine Howard; daughter, Lindsey Howard; sister, Cindy Gibson; brothers, William "Bill" Howard and Richie Howard; and two step-sisters.
Private graveside services were held Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hill Top Cemetery. Burial followed in Hill Top Cemetery.
Arrangements for Mr. Larry Howard are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.