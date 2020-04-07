Lawrence "Larry" Wayne Howard, 59, of Columbus, Indiana, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Willow Crossing Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Stine Howard; daughter, Lindsey Howard; sister, Cindy Gibson; brothers, William "Bill" Howard and Richie Howard; and two step-sisters.
Private graveside services were held Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hill Top Cemetery. Burial followed in Hill Top Cemetery.
Burial followed in Hill Top Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 8, 2020