Lee Pearl Hammons, 77, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.
Lee was born on Aug. 1, 1942 in Fount, KY to the late Thomas Jefferson Hammons and Ethel Marion Hammons. He loved Bluegrass music and spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Nanette Clements, whom he married on June 9, 2001, in Russell Springs; two sons, Todd Hammons of N.C. and James Hammons of N.C.; two daughters, Michelle Payton, of Liberty, and Tara (and Greg) George, of Russell Springs; three sisters, Elva Frederick, of Barbourville, KY, Edna Nesbitt, of Owosso, MI and Cora Tipton, of Union City, IN; two granddaughters, Courtney George, of Russell Springs, and Breanna George, of Russell Springs; and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Ann Nicole George, of Russell Springs.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Dwayne Hammons; three brothers, John Charles "Jack" Warren, Bill J. Hammons and Murrell Hammons; and one son-in-law, Wayne Payton.
Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 5075 State Hwy 551, Liberty, KY 42539.
His funeral service followed on Saturday at 12 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Bro. Dale Wethington and Father George officiating. Burial was in St. Bernard Cemetery in Clementsville, KY.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Lee Hammons.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 21, 2019