Lela Hoskins

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
South Fork Separate Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
South Fork Separate Baptist Church
Obituary
Lela Hoskins, 82, of Liberty, died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her spouse, Boyd Hoskins; daughters, Carol (Mike) Simpson, Jill (Kevin) Spaw; son in law, Ricky Walls; sisters, Bernice Hopper, Barbara Lanham, Patsy Tarter, Connie Sayers; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held July 28 at South Fork Separate Baptist Church. Burial was be in the South Fork Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019
