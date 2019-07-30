Lela Hoskins, 82, of Liberty, died Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her spouse, Boyd Hoskins; daughters, Carol (Mike) Simpson, Jill (Kevin) Spaw; son in law, Ricky Walls; sisters, Bernice Hopper, Barbara Lanham, Patsy Tarter, Connie Sayers; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held July 28 at South Fork Separate Baptist Church. Burial was be in the South Fork Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019