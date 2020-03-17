Leonard G. Porter

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Leonard G. Porter, age 83, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.
Born November 13, 1936, in Casey Co., KY, he was a son of the late Willie and Livona Morgan Porter. Leonard was a retired Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was also a farmer and a member of the Brush Creek Christian Church.
Survivors include his dear wife, Nancy Bolin Porter, whom he wed on Jan. 6, 1955; grandson, Doug Porter; granddaughter, Tracey Porter; daughter-in-law, Sandy Porter; brother, Kenneth Porter; and sister-in-law, Betty Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Dale Porter; and brothers, Chester, Lester, and Gerald Porter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Hershel Lawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brush Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o David King, PO Box 87, Liberty, KY 42539.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020
