Leonard G. Porter, age 83, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.
Born November 13, 1936, in Casey Co., KY, he was a son of the late Willie and Livona Morgan Porter. Leonard was a retired Rural Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was also a farmer and a member of the Brush Creek Christian Church.
Survivors include his dear wife, Nancy Bolin Porter, whom he wed on Jan. 6, 1955; grandson, Doug Porter; granddaughter, Tracey Porter; daughter-in-law, Sandy Porter; brother, Kenneth Porter; and sister-in-law, Betty Porter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Dale Porter; and brothers, Chester, Lester, and Gerald Porter.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Hershel Lawhorn officiating. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brush Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o David King, PO Box 87, Liberty, KY 42539.
