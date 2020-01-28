Lewis Brown

McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Obituary
Lewis Brown, 84, of Danville, formerly of Liberty, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Evelyn Wardrip Brown; son, Dwayne (Kelly Rae) Brown; five grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Jan. 28, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020
