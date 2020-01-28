Lewis Brown, 84, of Danville, formerly of Liberty, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Evelyn Wardrip Brown; son, Dwayne (Kelly Rae) Brown; five grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Jan. 28, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020