Lillian Josephine Adams Mills, 75, of Liberty, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband Arnold Mills; daughters, Mary Sue Silverthorn, Darlene (George) Moore, Bonnie May (Luke) Silverthorn; sons, Willie Joe (Letha Dean) Sowder, Eddie (Pam) Monroe Sowder, Steve (Devonda) Thompson; brother, David Ray (Debbie) Adams; stepdaughter, Melissa Gitto; stepson, Arnold D. Mills; twelve grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020