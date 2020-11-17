Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by her son, Tommy Allen; brothers, Eddie (Dana) Lee, Ronnie Lee, Jeff Lee, Todd (Susan) Lee, and Carey Lee; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) of the funeral home when you arrive for visitation. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance and facial coverings are required.

