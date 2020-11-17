1/
Linda C. Allen
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda C. Allen, 68, of Liberty, died on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Allen; brothers, Eddie (Dana) Lee, Ronnie Lee, Jeff Lee, Todd (Susan) Lee, and Carey Lee; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter on the way.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the funeral home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) of the funeral home when you arrive for visitation. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance and facial coverings are required.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
