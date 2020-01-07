Linda Ester Godbey Clements, 85, of Franklin, Indiana, formerly of Casey County, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Indiana Masonic Home Community Center in Franklin.
Born April 14, 1934, in Casey County, she was a daughter of the late John Riley and Maggie Wesley Godbey. Linda was a former custodian for Franklin College and attended Franklin Faith Chapel. She was the youngest of fifteen children. Linda loved all children and enjoyed babysitting, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Arlis Lee Clements of Franklin, Indiana, whom she wed November 13, 1954; one son, Darrell Lee (Barbara Miller) Clements of Hustonville, Kentucky; one daughter, Brenda Gail Lane of Franklin, Indiana; one sister Christine Sanders of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Mandy Mae Clements Vranek of Wheatland, California and Holly Marie Lane of Franklin, Indiana; and three great-grandchildren, Ian Lee Vranek and Ellie Clair Vranek of Wheatland, California, and Harmony Rickelle Lane Watkins of Franklin, Indiana.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Richard West officiating. Burial followed in Bethelridge Cemetery.
Visitation was be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
David Campbell, Junior Sanders, Jerry Hardwick, Joseph Hardwick, Glen Poff, and Caleb Grider will serve as Linda's pallbearers.
Linda's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020