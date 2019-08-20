Linda Faye (Allen) Reed

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Obituary
Linda Faye Allen Reed, 74, of Liberty, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, while surrounded by family.
She is survived by her children, Troy Vernon (Gail) Reed, Tonia Reed; brother, J.C. (MaryLou) Allen; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Aug. 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Whited Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 21, 2019
