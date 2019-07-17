Linda Propes Leach, 68, of Le Roy, Illinois, died June 18, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Leach; daughter, Kim (Bob) McCreary; son, David (Jessica) Leach; sister, Judy (Larry) Atkinson; brother, Dale (Wanda) Propes and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service was held July 15, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Green River Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 17, 2019