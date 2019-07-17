Linda (Propes) Leach

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Linda Propes Leach, 68, of Le Roy, Illinois, died June 18, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Leach; daughter, Kim (Bob) McCreary; son, David (Jessica) Leach; sister, Judy (Larry) Atkinson; brother, Dale (Wanda) Propes and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service was held July 15, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Green River Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.