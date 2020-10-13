1/1
Linda Lue Moore
Linda Lue Moore, 68, of Richmond, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home.
Linda, the daughter of the late Jason Lawrence and Minnie Crawley Moore, was born in Casey County on April 22, 1952. She loved gardening and bird watching. She attended New Vision Baptist Church.
Linda united in marriage to Michael Steve Pruitt who survives.
She is also survived by her son: Chester (Julie) Humphrey, Jr., of Nashville, TN; her daughter: Melissa Kay (Steve) Rousey, of Liberty; two step-children: Michael Shannon (Jessica) Pruitt and Jennifer Lynn Pruitt; two brothers: Gary (Sharlene) Moore and John Moore; her sister: Emma (Steve) Walters; four grandchildren: Amber Vaughn, Jenna Broughton, Faith Hope Broughton and Brittany (Robert) Mann; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was also preceded in death by one brother: William Moore.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial was in the Richmond Cemetery.
Visitation was from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers werew Michael Steve Pruitt, Steve Walters, Billy Carrier, Rob Morris, Steve Rousey and Gary Moore. www.cpcfh.com

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
