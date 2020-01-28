Linda Sue McQueary, 72, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Midway, KY on April 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Cleo "Peanut" Edwards and Ova Ettrel "Cricket" Taylor Edwards.
Linda was a retired factory employee formerly with Phillips Lighting and Denyo, a former employee of S&T Market, and a member of Rocky Road Church of Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, Rex (Angie) McQueary, of Liberty, Pete (Jessica) McQueary, of Liberty; six grandchildren, Levi McQueary, Ashley McQueary, Allie McQueary, Brooke McQueary, Rylee McQueary and Kaydee McQueary; five great-grandchildren, Liam Stewart, Levi Stewart, Kade Siler, Asher McQueary and Miles McQueary; two sisters, Margaret Richie, of Harrodsburg, and Eula Mae Lewis, of Willisburg; and three brothers, Rufus Edwards, Marty "Toby" Edwards, both of Liberty, and Lonnie Edwards of Waddy, KY.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, and after 8 a.m. Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Barry Lee officiating. Burial will be in the Tapscott Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020