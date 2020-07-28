Lois H. Wilson, of Oaklandon, Indiana, passed peacefully at her home on July 20, 2020. She was 90 years of age.

Born in Liberty, Ky, on April 22, 1930, she was the daughter of Hollis and Eula Hardin.

Survivors include two sons, Ivan (Sheila) Wilson Jr. and David (Christina) Wilson, both of Oaklandon, Indiana; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.

Proceeding in her death was her husband, Ivan L Wilson Sr.; and two daughters, Jean Elizabeth Hensley and Laura Ellen Carter.

Private graveside services will be in Liberty, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. It will be held in the Wilson Cemetery on Wilson Ridge Road.

Local arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store