1/1
Lois H. Wilson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois H. Wilson, of Oaklandon, Indiana, passed peacefully at her home on July 20, 2020. She was 90 years of age.
Born in Liberty, Ky, on April 22, 1930, she was the daughter of Hollis and Eula Hardin.
Survivors include two sons, Ivan (Sheila) Wilson Jr. and David (Christina) Wilson, both of Oaklandon, Indiana; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
Proceeding in her death was her husband, Ivan L Wilson Sr.; and two daughters, Jean Elizabeth Hensley and Laura Ellen Carter.
Private graveside services will be in Liberty, Kentucky, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. It will be held in the Wilson Cemetery on Wilson Ridge Road.
Local arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
Wilson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved