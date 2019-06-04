Lorena Glover Workman, 89, was born Nov. 1, 1929 in Elk Horn, Kentucky and passed away May 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. She was the oldest of 14 siblings. Lorena was a military wife who enjoyed nothing more than preparing lavish Holiday meals for family and a sparkling home environment. For the last many years she has lived in Tampa and Orlando, Fla. areas.
Lorena was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold Workman earlier this year. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bryant and Nannie Lee Glover; siblings, Murel, Earl and Henry Glover, and Lucy Allen. She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Varhol of Orlando, Florida and Connie Cascini of Hudson, New Hampshire; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; siblings, Donald Glover, Mary Woodrum, Willard Glover, Dollie Tucker, Garnet Truman Glover, Carol Ann Glover-Fair, David Glover and Barbara Wethington, all of Elk Horn, Kentucky and Norman Glover of Louisville, Kentucky.
Viewing and family visitation for both Harold and Lorena was held on Saturday, June 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Services were conducted for both Harold and Lorena at the Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, 418 Lebanon Avenue, Campbellsville, KY on Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. with graveside service following at the Pine Grove Church cemetery, 454 Pine Grove Church Road, Elk Horn, KY.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019