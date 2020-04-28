Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Allen. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Send Flowers Obituary

Lowell Allen, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Lebanon, Ohio. He was 93.

Born on Sept. 27, 1926, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Calvin and Mayme Vanoy Allen. He was a United States veteran serving in both the Army and Navy. Lowell was a Licensed Funeral Director in the State of Kentucky. He began working at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in 1987 and obtained his Funeral Directors license in 1991. He formerly owned the Montgomery Ward store in Liberty. He also worked for NuTone in Ohio. Lowell was a member of Newtonsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading, square dancing with the Casey Swingers, camping, and traveling with his wife. Lowell can best be described as a genuinely kind person.

He is survived by his son, Bryan (Laurie) Allen of Lebanon, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters, Ina Vaught and Jewell Lynn, both of Liberty; and two brothers, Quintin (Jewell) Allen and Donald (Sandy) Allen, both of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Louise Allen, who passed away on January 23, 2016; a son, Steve Allen; and a brother, Charles Allen.

Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services was performed privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Brent Huggins officiating. Burial was in Poplar Grove Cemetery with military honors performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland at 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, 42503.

The funeral service was live streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 29, 2020

