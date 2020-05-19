Lowell T. Lee, 71, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home on Old Bell Hill Road.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Amanda) Lee; daughters, Heather McQueary, Cherl Lee-Forehand; brothers, Ray Lee, Cecil (Margie) Lee, Charles (Barbara) Lee, Leland (Carol) Lee; sisters, Norma (Rex) Lockhard, Ina Ellis, Linda (Winfrey) Evans, Leveta Burns; sisters-in-law, Jewell Lee, Kay Lee; and two grandchildren.
Visitation was for family only. Graveside funeral services were May 18 at Clearview Cemetery. Burial followed the service in Clearview Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 20, 2020