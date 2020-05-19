Lowell T Lee

Lowell T. Lee, 71, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home on Old Bell Hill Road.
He is survived by his son, Brian (Amanda) Lee; daughters, Heather McQueary, Cherl Lee-Forehand; brothers, Ray Lee, Cecil (Margie) Lee, Charles (Barbara) Lee, Leland (Carol) Lee; sisters, Norma (Rex) Lockhard, Ina Ellis, Linda (Winfrey) Evans, Leveta Burns; sisters-in-law, Jewell Lee, Kay Lee; and two grandchildren.
Visitation was for family only. Graveside funeral services were May 18 at Clearview Cemetery. Burial followed the service in Clearview Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on May 20, 2020
