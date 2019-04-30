Lucy Dean Bastin Smith, 93, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home in Mt. Olive.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1925, in Casey County to Henry and Gletha Cooper Bastin. Lucy was married to Robert "Bob" Smith on May 14, 1943. She was a member of the Eubank Church of Christ.
Lucy is survived by sons, James (Joyce) Smith, Janis (Nancy) Smith, and Michael (Janice) Smith; daughter, Ethel (Robert) Roy; sisters, Leona Bentley, Louetta McAninch, Lela Stith; brother Keith Bastin; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Lois Williams, and brothers Lelus Sims, Arnold Bastin, Earl Bastin and Lewis Bastin.
The funeral was held at Morris Hislope Funeral Home on April 18, 2019, with burial at Salyers Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on May 1, 2019