Luther Atwood, Jr., 87, of Indianapolis, went to meet the lord on Feb. 16, 2019.
He was born on March 2, 1931 in Liberty, KY to the late Luther Atwood and Effie Atwood (Peavey).
He married Bonnie Clayborn on March 13, 1954 and was married for 62 years before she went to meet the lord on Sept. 17, 2016. Luther is a veteran of the Korean War 1951-1953 he served in the Army, he retired from the Indianapolis Schools in 1991, and he was a member of The General Assembly and Church of the First Born.
Survivors include children, Gary (Lisa) Atwood, Daniel Atwood, Linda Atwood, and Richard (Cheryl) Atwood; grandchildren, Eryn Atwood, Erik Atwood, Chris (Michelle) Atwood, Brian (Lauren) Atwood, Ashley (Mark) Conway,Matthew (Lauren) Atwood, Alyssa (Rachel) Atwood; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb, Landon, Bryce, Brittan, Jeson, Jameson, and one due in August.
He is preceded in death by wife, Bonnie Atwood; brother, Curtis Atwood; sister, Faye Rogers; great-grandson Dylan.
Visitation was Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN. Funeral Service will be conducted at Wednesday at 11 a.m. Burial was in Concordia Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home
1505 South East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 787-7211
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019