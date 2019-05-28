Maggie Joce Overstreet, 95, of Lexington, KY passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 at the U.K. Hospital.
She was born in Liberty, KY on Dec. 22, 1923, a daughter of the late George Chester Cain and Ortha Austin Cain.
Maggie was the widow of Paul Wesley Overstreet.
Survivors include, one son, John W. (Gwenda) Overstreet of Ocala, FL; two daughters, Janet Woodrum of Elizabethtown, KY, Brenda (Marshall) Richards of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was two daughters, Nellie Fay Overstreet and Shirley Marie Overstreet.
Cremation rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home with private burial in the Salem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019