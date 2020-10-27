Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Ronald) Lee; a son, Dennis (Karrell) Wilkerson; a daughter-in-law, Jo Wilkerson; sisters, Odean Clements, Versie Terry; brother, Sherill Luttrell; five grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Oct. 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.

Marcille Wilkerson, 91, of Dunnville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home.

