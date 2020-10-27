1/
Marcille Wilkerson
Marcille Wilkerson, 91, of Dunnville, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie (Ronald) Lee; a son, Dennis (Karrell) Wilkerson; a daughter-in-law, Jo Wilkerson; sisters, Odean Clements, Versie Terry; brother, Sherill Luttrell; five grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Oct. 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
OCT
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
