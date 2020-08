Margaret C. Martin, 72, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital.She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.Funeral services were Aug. 8, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Whited Cemetery.Margaret's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. On online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.