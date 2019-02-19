Margaret Jane "Chris" Wesley, 67, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Wesley; son, Don McGillis; two step-sons, Tony (Jill) Wesley, Wayne (Vicki) Wesley; sisters, Gwen Johnston, Pauline O'hearn, Kate (Jim) Locks; and brother, Jim (Carolyn) McCarthy.
Funeral mass was held Feb. 9. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019