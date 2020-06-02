Margie Ann Lay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Ann Lay, 65, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her children, Jamie Ray (Pam) Lay, Stacie (Ryan West) Lay, Ashley Lay, David Brandon Lay; siblings James Russell Propes, Carol Owens, Sharon Lee, Neva (Scott) Woods; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service was May 26 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, 752 Campbellsville St, Liberty, KY. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Casey County.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved