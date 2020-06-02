Margie Ann Lay, 65, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her children, Jamie Ray (Pam) Lay, Stacie (Ryan West) Lay, Ashley Lay, David Brandon Lay; siblings James Russell Propes, Carol Owens, Sharon Lee, Neva (Scott) Woods; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service was May 26 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, 752 Campbellsville St, Liberty, KY. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Casey County.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
She is survived by her children, Jamie Ray (Pam) Lay, Stacie (Ryan West) Lay, Ashley Lay, David Brandon Lay; siblings James Russell Propes, Carol Owens, Sharon Lee, Neva (Scott) Woods; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service was May 26 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, 752 Campbellsville St, Liberty, KY. Burial followed in the Salem Cemetery in Casey County.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.