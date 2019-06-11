Marie Carman, 88, of Liberty, died Saturday May 18, 2019, at the Russell County Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Fletcher; children, Carla (John) Owens, Hershel (Joan) Lawhorn; brother, David Pevely; sisters, Mary Bray, Janie Weddle; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held May 21 at the Thomas Ridge Church. Burial was in the South Fork Cemetery.
Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019