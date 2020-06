Marion Suvanna Ford Cochran, 73, of Liberty, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.She is survived by daughters, Jodi Parish, Angela (Jeff) Cochran Farris of Liberty; sons, James (Marcy) Parish, Homer Cochran; and 11 grandchildren.The funeral service was June 20 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Caney Fork Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.