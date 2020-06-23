Marion Suvanna (Ford) Cochran
Marion Suvanna Ford Cochran, 73, of Liberty, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She is survived by daughters, Jodi Parish, Angela (Jeff) Cochran Farris of Liberty; sons, James (Marcy) Parish, Homer Cochran; and 11 grandchildren.
The funeral service was June 20 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
