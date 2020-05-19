Mark Lawless, 62, of Russell Springs, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his sons, Timmy Edward Lawless, Charles Bradley Lawless; daughters, Jill Marie Herron, Edith Fay Foley, Ashley Nichole Lawless, Jessica Dawn Franklin; brothers, Danny Lawless, Steve Lawless; and five grandchildren.
Visitation was for family only. Graveside funeral services were held May 15, 2020, at Caney Fork Cemetery. Burial followed the service in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 20, 2020