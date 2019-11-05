Marlene Elmore Taylor, 77, of Gallatin, TN, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
She is survived by her children, Greg (Kathy) Taylor, Jackie (James) Dowell, Jennifer Taylor, Shawn (Chasity) Taylor; sisters, Glenda Garrett, Connie Montgomery; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 1, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 6, 2019