Marlene (Elmore) Taylor

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Marlene Elmore Taylor, 77, of Gallatin, TN, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
She is survived by her children, Greg (Kathy) Taylor, Jackie (James) Dowell, Jennifer Taylor, Shawn (Chasity) Taylor; sisters, Glenda Garrett, Connie Montgomery; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 1, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Grove Ridge Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 6, 2019
