Marshall H. "Mark" Sasser III (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
Marshall H. "Mark" Sasser III, age 54, of Liberty, KY passed away on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019 at the Russell County Hospital.
He was born in Danville, KY on May 17, 1965, a son of the late Marshall H. Sasser Jr. and Zada Grow Sasser.
He is survived by her daughter: Celia Sulla and (Brian Tester) of Elsmere, KY; three grandchildren; and one sister: Teresa and (Marcus) Wethington ,of Liberty.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019
