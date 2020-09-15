1/
Marshall Wethington
Marshall Eugene Wethington, 75, formerly of Casey County, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home in Monticello, KY.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Jr) Criswell and Angela (Tony) Roberts; son, Roger (Volena) Troxell; sister, Shirley (Bob) Welborn; sister-in-law, Jeri Wethington; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sept. 12 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. The Casey County Honor Guard conducted military funeral honors. Burial will follow at a later date in the Salem Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mcckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
