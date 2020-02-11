Martha Ann Deskins, 98, of Somerset, formerly of Liberty, passed away at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset on Feb. 3, 2020.
She was born on March 3rd, 1921 in Casey County to the late Samuel Floyd and Myrtie Ann McFarland.
Along with her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis T. Goode; second husband, Carl Deskins; son, Ralph T. Goode; and one great-grandson.
Survivors include: her son, Darrell R. (Vicki) Goode, of Somerset; granddaughters, Lori (Rodney) Dick, of Science Hill, and Allison Goode Stevens, of Somerset; grandsons, Larry (Inez) Goode, of Liberty, and Shawn (Sarah) Goode, of Harrodsburg; five great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Creech Richardson officiating. Interment was in the Peavey Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Staff of Somerwoods Nursing and Rehab and Hospice of Lake Cumberland (Jean Waddle Care Center).
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Somerwoods Resident Council Fund, Hospice of Lake Cumberland or the National .
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 12, 2020