Martha Mae (Wethington) Campbell
Martha Mae Wethington Campbell, formerly of Casey County, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was 89.
Born on Oct. 11, 1930, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Thaddeus and Lena Mae Murphy Wethington. Martha was a retired seamstress from Fruit of the Loom after thirty-four years. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. She loved reading, music, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Judith Wethington of Louisville; a son, Gary (Shirley) Campbell of Louisville; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Jay) Hodge, Michelle So, James Campbell, and Seth Campbell; four great-grandchildren, Samantha (Jimmy) Crick, Jordan (Chris) Ramsey, Julia Hodge, and Jenna So; and three great-great-grandchildren, J.P., Adaley, and Harper. Other survivors include a sister, Mary Abell of Knifley; a brother, Marvin (Charlena) Wethington of Springfield, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Velma Wethington of Clementsville.
In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Campbell; two sisters, Exilda Sanders and Irene Ewing; and three brothers, Curtis Wethington, Joe Wethington, and Eric Wethington.
The funeral mass was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Bernard Catholic Church at 5075 State Highway 551, Liberty, KY, 42539.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Bernard.
