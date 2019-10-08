Martha Stevens Lanham, 78, of Franklin, Tenn., died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Williamson Medical Center
She is survived by her husband, Leslie "Gene" Lanham; son, Scott Allen (Teresa) Lanham; daughter, Lisa Lynn (Rick) Florian; sister, Anita (Jerry) Rice; brothers, Henry Allen (Pauline) Stevens, Floyd Douglas (Ruth) Stevens, Cordes Cecil (Vickie) Stevens, James (Linda) Stevens; three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Oct. 5, at Lanhamtown Cemetery.
Arrangements for Mrs. Martha Lanham were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 9, 2019