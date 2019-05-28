Mary Aileen White Cupp Ziepfel, 90, of Liberty, KY passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Rockmart, GA on July 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Albert Newton White and Annie Lou York White.
Mary was the widow of Ivan O. Cupp and Leo Ziepfel.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Don) Cupp Lewallen of Liberty, Evelyn (Aaron) Cupp Broughton of Englewood, FL; two sons, Steve (Marla) Cupp of Hamilton, OH, Mike (Glenda) Cupp of Cedar Park, TX; six step sons, Jerry (Kim) Ziepfel, Bob (Terri) Ziepfel, Jack Ziepfel, Mark Ziepfel and Ron Ziepfel all of Hamilton, OH and Fred Ziepfel of CA; two step daughters, Pat (Geoff) Schlemback of N.C., Nancy (Ed) Straus of Hamilton, OH; twenty five grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Wrape of Rossville, GA, June (Cecil) Reynolds of Summersville, GA, Hazel Roach of Walhalla, S.C. and two brothers, J.C. (Shelia) White of Armuchee, GA, Larry (Debbie) White of Powder Springs, GA.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouses was her stepmother: Linda Beets White, one brother, Ray White and one granddaughter Shelia Lewallen.
Visitation was held at 11a.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Gale Durham officiating. Burial will be in the New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church 10167 KY 1547 Liberty, KY or to the Gideon's International.
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019