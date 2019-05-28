Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Aileen Ziepfel. View Sign Service Information BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty 142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238 Liberty , KY 42539-0238 (606)-787-6211 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty 142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238 Liberty , KY 42539-0238 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty 142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238 Liberty , KY 42539-0238 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Aileen White Cupp Ziepfel, 90, of Liberty, KY passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Rockmart, GA on July 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Albert Newton White and Annie Lou York White.

Mary was the widow of Ivan O. Cupp and Leo Ziepfel.

Mary was a homemaker and a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Don) Cupp Lewallen of Liberty, Evelyn (Aaron) Cupp Broughton of Englewood, FL; two sons, Steve (Marla) Cupp of Hamilton, OH, Mike (Glenda) Cupp of Cedar Park, TX; six step sons, Jerry (Kim) Ziepfel, Bob (Terri) Ziepfel, Jack Ziepfel, Mark Ziepfel and Ron Ziepfel all of Hamilton, OH and Fred Ziepfel of CA; two step daughters, Pat (Geoff) Schlemback of N.C., Nancy (Ed) Straus of Hamilton, OH; twenty five grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Wrape of Rossville, GA, June (Cecil) Reynolds of Summersville, GA, Hazel Roach of Walhalla, S.C. and two brothers, J.C. (Shelia) White of Armuchee, GA, Larry (Debbie) White of Powder Springs, GA.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouses was her stepmother: Linda Beets White, one brother, Ray White and one granddaughter Shelia Lewallen.

Visitation was held at 11a.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Gale Durham officiating. Burial will be in the New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church 10167 KY 1547 Liberty, KY or to the Gideon's International.

Online condolences may be expressed at Mary Aileen White Cupp Ziepfel, 90, of Liberty, KY passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.She was born in Rockmart, GA on July 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Albert Newton White and Annie Lou York White.Mary was the widow of Ivan O. Cupp and Leo Ziepfel.Mary was a homemaker and a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Don) Cupp Lewallen of Liberty, Evelyn (Aaron) Cupp Broughton of Englewood, FL; two sons, Steve (Marla) Cupp of Hamilton, OH, Mike (Glenda) Cupp of Cedar Park, TX; six step sons, Jerry (Kim) Ziepfel, Bob (Terri) Ziepfel, Jack Ziepfel, Mark Ziepfel and Ron Ziepfel all of Hamilton, OH and Fred Ziepfel of CA; two step daughters, Pat (Geoff) Schlemback of N.C., Nancy (Ed) Straus of Hamilton, OH; twenty five grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Wrape of Rossville, GA, June (Cecil) Reynolds of Summersville, GA, Hazel Roach of Walhalla, S.C. and two brothers, J.C. (Shelia) White of Armuchee, GA, Larry (Debbie) White of Powder Springs, GA.Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouses was her stepmother: Linda Beets White, one brother, Ray White and one granddaughter Shelia Lewallen.Visitation was held at 11a.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. May 26, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Gale Durham officiating. Burial will be in the New London Cemetery in Shandon, OH.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church 10167 KY 1547 Liberty, KY or to the Gideon's International.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close