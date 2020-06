Mary Alene Cochran Grider, of Morrow, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Otterbein Loveland Senior Life Neighborhood. She was 76 years of age.Born September 12, 1943, in New Albany, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Anna Fox Cochran. Mary was a homemaker and former security guard as well as an over the road truck driver. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Survivors include two sons, Michael Lewis (Brenda) Grider of Pataskala, Ohio and Steven Wayne (Susan) Grider of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Vina Geraldine (Buck) Jones of Morrow, Ohio; and three sisters, Vina Maxine Bell, Judy Cochran, and Shirley Brandenburg. Mary was also survived by ten grandchildren, Megan Paige (Chris) Humston, Katelyn (Kyle) Vogel, Austin (Emily) Grider, Laura Kay (Joshua) Holbrook, Tara Lynn Sexton, Felicia Sue Dorst, Melissa Ann Hays, David Ross (Rachel) Jones, Maranda Anne (Jonathan) Schmitz, and Zach Nicholas (Sarah Marie) Grider; nine great-grandchildren, Travis Paul Hays, Caleb Humston, Evelyn Humston, Rowen Eugene Grider, Sloan Vogel, Gareth Vogel, Isaac Humston, Gage Nicholas Grider, and Easton Jett Grider; and two brothers-in-law, Coy Sharp and Jim Burns.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis Grider, who passed away Jan. 3, 2013; a son, George Brent Grider; a daughter, Cathy Sue Grider Dorst; two brothers, Andrew Cochran and Charles Cochran; and two sisters, Evidene Cochran Sharp and Wanetta Cochran Burns.Funeral services were held privately for family only, with Brother Brad King officiating. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.Mary's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.